BSNL Offers Free 5GB Internet on Select Prepaid Recharge Plans
State owned telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced a new promotional plan which offers 5GB-high speed data for free on select prepaid plans with a validity of 22 days.
The offer will be provided to BSNL customers who recharge using the operator’s multi-recharge facility.
The 5GB high-speed additional data benefit is available with the Rs 98, Rs 99, Rs 118, Rs 187, Rs 319 special tariff vouchers as well as Rs 186, Rs 429, Rs 485, Rs 666, and Rs 1,999 plan vouchers.
The promotion is valid till 19 November. The BSNL multi-recharge facility was announced in July and allows customers to recharge their accounts in advance.
The telco also introduced a new Rs 399 prepaid recharge plan which offers daily 250 outgoing calls and 1GB of daily high speed internet. Once the daily limit is reached, unlimited data is then offered at reduced speeds of 80 kbps. The plan has a validity of 80 days.
Customers can activate this plan by sending PLAN BSNL399 to 123. BSNL notes that activations through self-care do not include free BSNL tunes.
