BSNL Announces 3 New Bharat Fiber Plans, All Under Rs 700

State-owned telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced 3 new broadband fiber plans, all under Rs 700. The three plans are restricted to certain circles only and all three plans are dubbed as 200GB CS111 Monthly, 300GB CS112 Monthly and PUN 400GB Monthly.

200GB CS111 Monthly:

This plan enables users to browse up to 200 GB with 50 mbps speed. Once the limit of 200GB is reached, the speed is reduced to 4 mbps. The plan comes at Rs 490 per month. The 100GB CUL plan, which is available in many circles across India, offers unlimited calling and comes at Rs 499 per month. The 100GB CUL plan offers 20Mbps till 100GB after which the speed is reduced to 2Mbps.

300GB CS112 Monthly plan:

This plan offers 50 mbps speed till 300GB after which the speed is reduced to 4Mbps. This plan comes at Rs 590 per month. There is no voice calling facility available with this plan.