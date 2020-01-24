Tata Nexon EV First-Drive Review: A Cost-Effective Electric SUV

I'm straight away going to get into how the Tata Nexon EV drives.

The Tata Nexon electric is powered by a 30.2 kWh battery that is liquid-cooled. It gives it an ARAI certified range of 312 Km. It puts out 129 PS of power and a smile-inducing 245 Nm of torque.

The thing about electric motors is the instant torque that you get. The Nexon EV has two drive modes - Drive & Sport. Torque comes on instantly and linear in drive mode, which makes it a pleasure to drive in city conditions. It has a creep function and hill assist, which prevents it from rolling back and it pulls away without having to use the pedal.

But it's when you shift to sport mode that things get interesting. There's 40 percent more useable torque. And it comes on with a bang. So much so, if you pin the pedal, you get a huge dose of wheel-spin and the screeching can scare fellow motorists. It’s totally fun!

You have to fight the steering because the torque steer can make it pull to a side if you aren't careful.

What's interesting is the Nexon doesn't have selectable regenerative braking levels, but instead the on-board computer decides the level of regeneration needed while decelerating. It also acts as an effective Hill Descent control system, slowing the vehicle to a controlled pace downhill.

The regen-levels are quite strong, which means in city traffic you can almost drive without having to use the brakes.

The Tata Nexon has an IP67 rated battery placed under the vehicle, which can withstand up to 300 mm of water wading easily. Ground clearance is lower by only 4 mm at 205 mm overall, which is more than enough.