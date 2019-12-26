MG ZS EV First-Drive Review: An Electric SUV You Can Drive Daily

The MG ZS EV all-electric SUV will be launched in January 2020 and is expected to be priced between Rs 20 lakh and Rs 22 lakh across two variants. Bookings have started at Rs 50,000 each.

The Quint got the opportunity to drive the all-electric MG ZS EV recently in the Delhi-NCR region for a short while. Here’s what we think about the all-electric MG ZS EV which will compete with the Hyundai Kona electric. There’s also the upcoming Tata Nexon EV that’s a potential competitor at a slightly lower price tag.