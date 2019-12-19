All-Electric Tata Nexon EV with 300 Km Range Per Charge Unveiled

Tata Motors has unveiled its all-electric, indigenously built SUV, the Tata Nexon EV for which bookings open from 20 December. The Tata Nexon EV will go on sale from January 2020 and is expected to be priced between Rs 15 lakh to Rs 17 lakh ex-showroom. The highlight of this electric SUV is that it has a range of 300 Km per charge, making it fairly practical for regular commuting within the city.

Tata says the Tata Nexon EV will get an 8-year or 1,60,000 Km warranty on the battery and electric motor, which should definitely give buyers some peace of mind. Hyundai also offers an 8-year warranty on the Kona electric SUV, while MG has a 7-year warranty on the ZS EV globally.

The Tata Nexon EV is available in three variants: XZ+, LUX and XM, with three colour options (including two-tone) - teal blue, silver and white.