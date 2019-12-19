All-Electric Tata Nexon EV with 300 Km Range Per Charge Unveiled
Tata Motors has unveiled its all-electric, indigenously built SUV, the Tata Nexon EV for which bookings open from 20 December. The Tata Nexon EV will go on sale from January 2020 and is expected to be priced between Rs 15 lakh to Rs 17 lakh ex-showroom. The highlight of this electric SUV is that it has a range of 300 Km per charge, making it fairly practical for regular commuting within the city.
Tata says the Tata Nexon EV will get an 8-year or 1,60,000 Km warranty on the battery and electric motor, which should definitely give buyers some peace of mind. Hyundai also offers an 8-year warranty on the Kona electric SUV, while MG has a 7-year warranty on the ZS EV globally.
The Tata Nexon EV is available in three variants: XZ+, LUX and XM, with three colour options (including two-tone) - teal blue, silver and white.
The Tata Nexon EV gets an updated 'Impact 2.0' design, which has resulted in a slimmer, sleeker front-end. The headlamps are now twin-beams with LED daytime lamps in them.
On the inside, the Tata Nexon EV cabin comes with some new features and minor design updates. It has a 7-inch Harman infotainment system offering Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
The Tata Nexon EV has a 129 PS permanent-magnet AC motor powered by a high capacity 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery. The motor produces 245 Nm of torque from a standstill, enabling the Nexon EV to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in a claimed 9.9 seconds.
The EV comes with a battery pack that meets IP67 standards making it water and dustproof. This high-density battery pack is liquid-cooled to bear Indian conditions and sits under the floor of the vehicle. It gets two driving modes - normal and sport. It has regenerative braking, hill ascent and descent assist and a creep feature for bumper-to-bumper traffic.
The Nexon EV can go 300 Km on a single charge and can be charged to 80 percent capacity in and hour using a DC Fast Charger. It can also be plugged into a 15-amp plug at home to slow charge it overnight. A mobile app helps keep track of vehicle features and locate charging stations.
Tata claims to have tested the Nexon EV for 1 million Km across the country. It is taking bookings for just Rs 21,000 from 20 December onwards.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)