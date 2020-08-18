Bias for Business or BJP Leaning? Facebook Row Simplified in 7 Pts

Is Facebook the Bharatiya Janata Party’s mouthpiece in India?

These questions have taken India's social media and the political discourse by storm, thanks to a report by The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

In what can be seen as one of the biggest political controversies Facebook is facing in India after the Cambridge Analytica and Pegasus spyware fiascos over user data protection, the alleged political leaning of Facebook towards the BJP, as has been reported by WSJ, has given the Opposition more ammunition to target the Modi government.