PT Usha, The Woman of Many Firsts in Indian Sports

PT Usha was the poster girl of the Indian track and field sphere for two decades. She brought happiness to India in the eighties, when the country was trying to find its feet in the world of sport. The legendary athlete led to a sprint revolution of sorts among that generation, and at one point, every Indian kid wanted to run like Usha.

The queen of Indian track and field is a woman of many firsts. She was the first woman to reach the final of an Olympic event — she lost the bronze medal in the 400m hurdles by a whisker in the Los Angeles Games in 1984 — besides holding a record of five gold medals and a bronze in the Asian Championships in Jakarta in 1985; a feat still untouched.

It is now no coincidence that she is set to become the first woman president of the Indian Olympic Association in its 95-year-long history. She will also be the first former international athlete, with 11 Asian Games medals, including four golds at Seoul in 1986, to hold the post.