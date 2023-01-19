Wrestlers Protest Live: Vinesh, Bajrang, Sakshi at Sports Ministry Amid Protests

Indian Wrestlers Protest LIVE News Updates: Olympic wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik reached the Sports Ministry on Thursday, 19 January, as Indian wrestlers continue their sit-in protest against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, for a second consecutive day.

"We've got a message from the Sports Ministry. We will speak with them and then address the media again," said Punia, who is heading the protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

The biggest names in Indian wrestling have accused the WFI chief of sexually harassing female wrestlers for years.