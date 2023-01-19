Wrestlers Protest Live: Vinesh, Bajrang, Sakshi at Sports Ministry Amid Protests
"We've got a message from the Sports Ministry. We will speak with them and then address the media again," said Punia, who is heading the protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.
The biggest names in Indian wrestling have accused the WFI chief of sexually harassing female wrestlers for years.
The biggest names in Indian wrestling came forward on Wednesday to make allegations of sexual harassment against federation chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Watch full presser here.
Bhushan, a BJP MP, has denied all claims but has been given a 72-hour deadline by Sports Authority of India to send a formal reply to the complaints.
More wrestlers joined the sit-in protest on Thursday in Jantar Mantar.
The WFI have said that they will convene a meeting over the matter on 22 January, following which they will clarify their further plan of action.
'Will Speak to Sports Ministry': Bajrang Punia
Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat are headed to the Sports Ministry.
'Protest Will Resume Until There is Clarity of Action': Sakshi Malik
"Will continue the protest until there is clarity on the action that will be taken. We firmly believe that Babita will support us, and take our grievances to the government," says Sakshi Malik in Delhi.
'New Haryana Federation Has People Similar to WFI Chief': Vinesh Phogat
"The new wrestling federation made in Haryana has people similar to Brijbhushan Sharan Singh (WFI President)," says Vinesh Phogat at Jantar Mantar.
