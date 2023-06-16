WFI Election Dates Announced, New President To Be Appointed on 6 June

The dates of Wrestling Federation of India’s (WFI) executive committee election have been announced, with the federation set to have a new president on 6 July, according to the notification issued by the returning officer, Chief Justice Mahesh Mittal Kumar.

WFI's currently sidelined chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, against whom a chargesheet was filed by Delhi Police at the Rouse Avenue Court on 15 July, will not be contesting in the elections, having already served his maximum tenure of 12 years. However, sports minister Anurag Thakur has also assured the protesting wrestlers of Singh’s family members not contesting in the elections as well.