WFI Election Dates Announced, New President To Be Appointed on 6 June

The dates of Wrestling Federation of India’s (WFI) executive committee election have been announced, with the federation set to have a new president on 6 July, according to the notification issued by the returning officer, Chief Justice Mahesh Mittal Kumar.
WFI's currently sidelined chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, against whom a chargesheet was filed by Delhi Police at the Rouse Avenue Court on 15 July, will not be contesting in the elections, having already served his maximum tenure of 12 years. However, sports minister Anurag Thakur has also assured the protesting wrestlers of Singh’s family members not contesting in the elections as well.
Notably, Singh’s son, Karan Bhushan Singh is the vice president of WFI and president of the Uttar Pradesh Wrestling Association, with his son-in-law, Aditya Pratap Singh heading the Bihar Wrestling Association.
Elections will be held for a total of 16 positions. Barring a president, a senior vice president, four vice presidents, a secretary general, a treasurer, two joint secretaries and five executive members will also be elected.
Polling & Result Declaration On Same Day
The state federations have been asked to send names for the electoral college by 19 June, with the submission of nominations taking place from 23-25 June. The nominees will be given time to withdraw their candidature, should they choose to, by 1 July, with the final list of contesting candidates to be released on 2 July.
Polling will take place on 6 July – from 11 am to 1:20 pm, whilst on the same day, votes will be counted from 1:30 pm. Following the conclusion of the counting procedure, the new president of WFI will be announced.
