Who Is Vinod Tomar, the Other Accused in Wrestlers’ Case Besides Brij Bhushan?

Nearly six months after India’s renowned wrestlers levied allegations of sexual harassment against the sidelined Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, a chargesheet was filed by the Delhi Police, at the Rouse Avenue Court on 15 June.

Charges of sexual harassment (section 354, 354A) and stalking (section 354D) have been filed against Singh, but barring him, the 1500-page chargesheet also mentions Vinod Tomar, who has additionally been charged with abetment (section 109) and criminal intimidation (section 506).