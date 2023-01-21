Wresters Call Off Protest as WFI Chief to Step Down, Pending New Investigation

Late night developments in the Indian wrestlers vs Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) protest with Sports Minister Anurag Thakur handing over the investigation to a new 'oversight committee' that will look into the matter and share their findings within a month.

Following their second meeting with Thakur in as many days, the Indian wrestlers said they were calling off their Jantar Mantar protest, pending the findings of the committee. According to Thakur, WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has been asked to step down from his post following the allegations of sexual harassment, mental harassment and misappropriation of funds.