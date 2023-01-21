Wresters Call Off Protest as WFI Chief to Step Down, Pending New Investigation
The new 'oversight committee' will give their verdict within a month.
Late night developments in the Indian wrestlers vs Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) protest with Sports Minister Anurag Thakur handing over the investigation to a new 'oversight committee' that will look into the matter and share their findings within a month.
Following their second meeting with Thakur in as many days, the Indian wrestlers said they were calling off their Jantar Mantar protest, pending the findings of the committee. According to Thakur, WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has been asked to step down from his post following the allegations of sexual harassment, mental harassment and misappropriation of funds.
"The demands put in by the wrestlers will be taken care of. We will constitute an oversight committee and will announce the name of members tomorrow," said Thakur following their five hour long meeting.
"The committee will investigate all the serious allegations, including sexual harassment and financial irregularities. It will be investigated properly and the committee will take further decisions. The committee will also look into the daily affairs of the federation and the WFI President will step aside till the probe goes on. He will also cooperate in the investigation," the Sports Minister added.
Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Ravi Dahiya, Deepak Punia were part of the wrestling representatives who attended the meeting with Thakur and sat alongside him in the press conference.
"Sports Minister has heard our complaints and assured us that the committee will give us a verdict in one month. We have full faith that there will be an impartial investigation. He has also assured us that our safety is his responsibility because we have received threats from the past as well, from the WFI chief's associates," said Bajrang Punia.
"We are calling off the protest at Jantar Mantar because the Government has assured us that justice will be served," he added.
Topics: Anurag Thakur Wrestlers Protest
