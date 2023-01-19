Vinesh, Sakshi Allege Wrestling Body Chief Sexually Harassed Players for Years

Video Editor: Prajjwal Kumar

'Why is the women's wrestling camp always held in Lucknow, when most wrestlers are from UP and Haryana? The men's camp is in Sonipat. It's because he lives there and can harass women easily, as he can access the SAI centre easily.'

Grave allegations from India's greatest female wrestlers as Sakhi Malik, Vinesh Phogat are joined by 30-odd national and international-level grapplers, including Bajrang Punia, as they all take a stand against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the President of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and what they claim is decades of his sexual harassment of Indian wrestlers.