ICC World Cup 2023: Every Record Broken by Virat Kohli With 100 vs New Zealand

A man of many firsts, Virat Kohli broke and created numerous records during India’s 2023 ICC World Cup semi-final match against New Zealand, which is being played in Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.
The most notable record broken by Virat Kohli, certainly, is that of Sachin Tendulkar’s 49 ODI centuries. He became the first player in cricket’s history to score 50 centuries in this format of the game.
Most ODI centuries:
1. Virat Kohli – 50
2. Sachin Tendulkar – 49
3. Rohit Sharma – 31
4. Ricky Ponting – 30
5. Sanath Jayasuriya – 28
But besides this achievement, he also scripted history in numerous other aspects. Let us have a look at all of them:
Kohli became the first player in history to score north of 700 runs in a single edition of the ODI World Cup. Here as well, Kohli broke Sachin Tendulkar’s record – that of the Master Blaster’s 673-run tally at the 2003 World Cup.
Most runs in a single ODI World Cup edition:
1. Virat Kohli – 711 runs (2023)
2. Sachin Tendulkar – 673 runs (2003)
3. Matthew Hayden – 659 runs (2007)
4. Rohit Sharma – 648 runs (2019)
5. David Warner – 647 runs (2019)
This was Virat Kohli’s fifth century in the ODI World Cup – helping him break Sourav Ganguly’s record of four centuries in this competition – to be now behind only Rohit Sharma and Sachin Tendulkar among Indian batters.
Most centuries in ODI World Cup by an Indian:
1. Rohit Sharma – 7
2. Sachin Tendulkar – 6
3. Virat Kohli – 5
4. Sourav Ganguly – 4
5. Shikhar Dhawan – 3
Of his five ODI World Cup centuries, three were scored in this edition itself. Prior to today’s knock, he notched up three-figure totals against Bangladesh and South Africa. With this, he became only the second third Indian batter to score three or more centuries in a single edition of the World Cup.
Most centuries in a single edition of the World Cup by an Indian:
1. Rohit Sharma – 5 (2019)
2. Virat Kohli – 3 (2023), Sourav Ganguly – 3 (2003)
Of his 50 ODI centuries, six have come against the Blackcaps, which makes him only the second batter from India to do so. Previously, he was tied with Tendulkar on five ODI centuries against New Zealand.
Most ODI centuries against New Zealand by an Indian:
1. Virat Kohli – 6 centuries in 23 innings
2. Virender Sehwag – 6 centuries in 31 innings
3. Sachin Tendulkar – 5 centuries in 41 innings
4. Sourav Ganguly – 3 centuries in 31 innings
5. Rahul Dravid – 2 centuries in 31 innings
Lastly, today’s knock marked the eighth occasion of Virat Kohli going past the 50-run mark in this edition of the ODI World Cup, which is also a first. With this, he broke Sachin Tendulkar and Shakib Al Hasan’s joint record of seven 50+ scores in a single edition of this tournament.
Most 50+ scores in a single ODI World Cup edition:
1. Virat Kohli – 8
2. Sachin Tendulkar & Shakib Al Hasan – 7
3. Rohit Sharma & David Warner – 6
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)