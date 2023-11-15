ICC World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli Scores Record-Breaking 50th ODI Century

With a century against New Zealand in the first semi-final of the 2023 ICC World Cup, Indian batter Virat Kohli became the first player in the history of cricket to score 50 ODI centuries. With this achievement, he has transcended Sachin Tendulkar’s figure of 49 ODI centuries, and that too, at the Master Blaster’s home ground – Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium – with the legend being in attendance.

In today’s (15 November) match against the Blackcaps, Kohli came out to bat after the Indian skipper, Rohit Sharma had given the team a brilliant start with his fiery 29-ball 47. Judging the need of the hour, Kohli prioritised the preservation of his wicket, whilst also ensuring the scoring rate does not take a nosedive.