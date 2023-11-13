Maxwell's Magical 201, Rohit's 132: 10 Best League Stage Innings of ICC WC 2023

The group stage of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 has drawn to a conclusion now and we have our four semifinalists of this edition: India, South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. Before we head on to the knockout stage of the tournament, let us reminisce about some of the best batting efforts of the mega event. Here is a look at 10 of the best innings from this World Cup that left us mesmerised and kept us wanting for more.
Glenn Maxwell - 201* vs Afghanistan
Australian batter Glenn Maxwell orchestrated a remarkable feat at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, scoring an unbeaten 201 off a mere 128 deliveries. In an intense pursuit of 292 runs against Afghanistan, Maxwell's innings, studded with 21 fours and 10 sixes, stood as a testament to his sheer batting prowess.
Coming in at No.6 when Australia was reeling at 91/7, Maxwell's heroic performance single-handedly steered the team through a dire situation, securing a stunning victory and solidifying his position as a game-changer on the cricket field. Maxwell stitched a partnership of 202 runs for the eighth wicket with Pat Cummins, who remained unbeaten on 12 off 68 deliveries at the other end. This again sums up how unbelievable Maxwell' innings was.
Mitchell Marsh - 177* vs Bangladesh
Top-order batter Mitchell Marsh carved an unbeaten 177 off a mere 132 deliveries during the gripping encounter against Bangladesh in their final group stage match. Marsh's exemplary innings, adorned with 17 boundaries and nine towering sixes, significantly contributed to Australia's successful pursuit of a daunting 307-run target, accomplished with 32 deliveries to spare.
Notably, Marsh's partnerships with David Warner and Steve Smith, worth 120 and 175 runs respectively, stood as pivotal moments, fortifying Australia's path to victory and highlighting Marsh's instrumental role in the team's triumph. This was also Marsh's second century of the tournament.
Fakhar Zaman - 126* vs New Zealand
Fakhar Zaman delivered a breathtaking performance at Bengaluru's M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, hammering an unbeaten 126 from just 81 deliveries against New Zealand. His explosive innings, embellished with eight boundaries and an astounding 11 sixes, proved pivotal for Pakistan's survival in the semi-final race.
Facing New Zealand's imposing 401/6 total, Zaman's sensational batting propelled Pakistan to 200/1 in just 25.3 overs before rain intervened. Subsequently, the D/L method favored Pakistan, securing their victory and affirming Zaman's instrumental role in the team's crucial win. Pakistan
couldn't qualify for the semi-finals ultimately but this win kept the hopes of their fans alive for a longer period of time.
Rohit Sharma - 131 vs Afghanistan
Rohit Sharma's spectacular display at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium was a masterclass, as he crafted a stunning 131 from just 84 deliveries against Afghanistan. Sharma's pivotal innings proved instrumental in India's pursuit of a daunting 273-run target, achieved with eight wickets and a substantial 15 overs to spare.
Adorned with 16 boundaries and five commanding sixes, his aggressive approach, particularly against the formidable Afghan spinners, disrupted their rhythm, a strategy that played a vital role in India's resounding victory.
Daryl Mitchell - 130 vs India
Daryl Mitchell emerged as the saviour for New Zealand in their clash against India at Dharamshala's HPCA Stadium, crafting a resilient 130 from 127 deliveries. Joining the crease with New Zealand struggling at 19/2, Mitchell's heroic innings, decorated with nine boundaries and five powerful sixes, steered New Zealand to a competitive total of 273.
New Zealand went on to lose the match, but Mitchell's valiant effort provided the their bowlers a foundation to defend. His determined performance stood out as a beacon of hope, showcasing resilience and fortitude in the face of adversity for the Kiwi squad.
Glenn Maxwell - 106 vs Netherlands
Glenn Maxwell dazzled yet again with an extraordinary display of batting prowess against the Netherlands at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium. Maxwell's thunderous 106 off a mere 44 deliveries against the Netherlands not only showcased his big-hitting ability but also etched his name in history, setting a new record for the fastest ODI World Cup century, achieved in a staggering 40 balls.
His blitzkrieg propelled Australia to a formidable total of 399/8. The resounding impact of Maxwell's performance was palpable as Australia clinched an emphatic victory by a monumental margin of 309 runs, dismantling the Netherlands by bowling them out for a mere 90 runs.
What Are You, Glenn Maxwell?
Aiden Markram - 106 vs Sri Lanka
In a dazzling display of batting brilliance, Aiden Markram etched his name in World Cup history with a sensational hundred, setting the record for the fastest century in the tournament prior to Glenn Maxwell's recent feat.
Markram's whirlwind innings, achieved in a mere 49 deliveries against Sri Lanka at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium, showcased an onslaught of power hitting as he mercilessly thrashed the Lankan bowlers to all corners of the field. His explosive performance significantly contributed to South Africa's monumental total of 428/5, propelling them to a resounding victory by 102 runs in that unforgettable clash.
Heinrich Klaasen - 109 vs England
In a spectacular display of sheer power and batting finesse, South African middle-order batter Heinrich Klaasen delivered a jaw-dropping performance at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, reshaping the game against England. Stepping in at No.3, Klaasen unleashed a breathtaking innings, hammering an impressive 109 off a mere 67 balls.
His innings sparkled with a remarkable tally of 12 boundaries and four massive sixes, propelling South Africa to a commanding total of 399/8. This mammoth score laid the groundwork for their dominant victory as the Proteas dismantled England, bowling them out for a meager 170 runs, securing an emphatic win by a massive 229-run margin.
Quinton de Kock - 174 vs Bangladesh
Quinton de Kock's exceptional form in the World Cup took centre stage in a staggering display of batting mastery against Bangladesh at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. His sensational innings of 174 runs off 140 deliveries left a lasting mark on the tournament, adorned with 15 boundaries and an impressive count of seven towering sixes.
This monumental contribution paved the way for South Africa to post an imposing total of 382/5. Building upon De Kock's heroics, the Proteas' bowlers executed their roles to perfection, dismantling Bangladesh for 233 runs and securing a convincing victory with a commanding 149-run margin.
David Warner - 163 vs Pakistan
David Warner's blazing brilliance illuminated the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru during an extraordinary clash against Pakistan. The left-handed maestro orchestrated a breathtaking innings, storming his way to a monumental 163 runs off just 124 deliveries.
Warner's scintillating opening stand of 259 runs with Mitchell Marsh contributed significantly to Australia's imposing total of 367/9, anchored by a staggering 14 boundaries and nine massive sixes. Despite Pakistan's valiant efforts in pursuit of the challenging target, they ultimately fell short by 62 runs, unable to eclipse Australia's dominant performance led by Warner's mesmerising batting spectacle.
The group stage witnessed an enthralling display of batting excellence, leaving cricket enthusiasts awestruck. From Glenn Maxwell's heroic unbeaten 201 against Afghanistan to David Warner's scorching 163 versus Pakistan, the tournament was marked by incredible feats.This exhilarating display of skill and power sets the stage for an electrifying knockout phase, promising fans more thrilling cricketing spectacles.
