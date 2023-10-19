ICC World Cup: Fans Complain of Long Wait Outside Pune Stadium For India Game

Another ICC World Cup 2023 match and another round of complains about the BCCI's lack of ability to organise a smooth viewing experience for the fans.

This time it's the MCA Stadium in Pune where India is playing Bangladesh in their fourth league stage match. Rohit Sharma's team were made to bowl first by Najmul Hossain Shanto who is leading the Bangladesh side in the absence of the injured Shakib al Hasan. Well into the powerplay of the game, just as the stadium cameras showed a wide shot of the MCA Stadium, rows of empty seats were visible to the audience watching from home.

On social media, fans outside the stadium were posting videos and photos of the long lines outside the stadium, even an hour after the start of play.