ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table: India On Second Rank With 8 Points

Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table:

Shivangani Singh
Published
World Cup
1 min read
ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table:
Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table: India faced the Bangladesh team in their fourth Cricket World Cup 2023 match. This was the 17th match out of 48 matches of the World Cup. India has maintained its winning streak with 4 wins and 8 points. India won the match by 7 wickets. The India vs. Bangladesh match was played at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, the first World Cup match for the venue.

Let's have a look at the complete ICC World Cup 2023 points table after India vs. Bangladesh match

ICC Cricket World Cup Points Table 2023 Updated After India vs. Bangladesh Match

PostionTeamsPlayedWonLostRun ratePoints
1New Zealand4401.9238
2India4401.6598
3South Africa3211.3854
4Pakistan321-0.1374
5England312-0.0842
6Australia312-0.7342
7Bangladesh413-0.7842
8Netherlands312-0.9932
9Afghanistan413-1.252
10Sri Lanka303-1.5320
