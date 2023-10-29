ICC World Cup 2023: Netherlands Keep Punching Above Their Weight, B’Desh Stunned

Netherlands captain Edwards won the toss at Eden Gardens and gave his side the chance to get a score on the board. But wickets fell in clusters as Bangladesh took control of the match through the first half of the first innings, with Taskin Ahmed particularly impressive.

With the Netherlands in trouble, Edwards stood up with a captain's knock, hitting a fine half-century to help his team towards a total that kept them in the game.

And Paul van Meekeren led the way with the ball for the Dutch, taking 4-23 as part of a bowling unit that cranked up the pressure on an underperforming Bangladesh side.

The Tigers suffered early setbacks in their search for 230 to win, with Litton Das the first to depart, caught behind off Aryan Dutt for cautious three from 12 balls.

And fellow opener Tanzid Hazan (15) joined him back in the dugout just an over later, with Edwards again taking the catch behind the stumps, this time off Van Beek.