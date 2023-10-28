ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table: Netherlands On 8th Rank After NED vs BAN

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table: Take a look at the top teams after Netherlands vs Bangladesh

Shivangani Singh
Published
World Cup
1 min read
Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table: Netherlands On 8th Rank After NED vs BAN
The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 formally began on 5 October. Today, there were two matches, the first one between New Zealand vs. Australia while the second one was between Netherlands and Bangladesh. In the first match of the day, Australia won by 5 runs and there was no change in the rankings of the team. The Netherlands won the match against Bangladesh by 87 runs.

Now, let's have a look at the complete Cricket World Cup 2023 points table after the Netherlands vs Bangladesh match.

ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table After Netherlands vs Bangladesh Match

PositionTeamPlayedWonLostRun RatePoints
1South Africa6512.03210
2India5501.35310
3New Zealand6421.2328
4Australia6420.978
5Sri Lanka523-0.2054
6Pakistan624-0.3874
7Afghanistan523-0.9694
8Netherlands624-1.2774
9Bangladesh615-1.3382
10England514-1.6342
