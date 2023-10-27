ICC World Cup 2023: Understanding England’s Spectacular Collapse at Global Stage

The English are wired differently to us in India.

Back in 2011, when India won the ODI World Cup at home, we went around telling everyone we are the world champions. India forgot that they were world champions in just one of the three formats.

India ended up being bruised in Test cricket 0-8 away from home in both England and Australia. They ‘mocked’ India, but we did not care. Why?

That is because we were the world champions, you silly one.