ICC World Cup 2023: Mitchell Starc Ready to Take On ‘Best Team’ India in Final

As Australia secured a three-wicket victory in the 2023 ICC World Cup semi-final match against South Africa, their pace spearhead, Mitchell Starc produced his best performance of the competition. Now, he is preparing to take on the ‘best’ team of the competition in the final – India.

Starc was lethal with the new ball against the Proteas, picking up the wickets of the opposition skipper Temba Bavuma, and an in-form Aiden Markram, in his first spell. He later returned to add a third wicket to his tally by sending Keshav Maharaj packing, and eventually ended up with figures of 10-1-34-3.