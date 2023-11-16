ICC World Cup 2023: Fans Pay Tribute to Quinton de Kock as He Bids Adieu To ODI

Quinton de Kock played his final ODI match today, 16 November, having previously announced he will hang his boots from the 50-over format of the game after the ICC World Cup 2023 in India.
The wicketkeeper-batter didn’t have an ideal farewell, as his side suffered a 3-wicket defeat at the hands of Australia in the semi-finals. In what was the last dance of his ODI career, the 30-year-old lost his wicket at just 3 runs off 14 deliveries.
Having said that, the southpaw did enjoy a memorable swansong, as he finished the ongoing campaign with 594 runs, which included four centuries. Currently, he is the second-highest run-scorer of the tournament, behind only Virat Kohli.
De Kock’s previous World Cup campaigns were not as memorable. In 2015, there were concerns about his fitness after an ankle injury. Though he did recover in time to participate, he struggled with his form. He was also a part of South Africa’s squad for the 2019 World Cup, wherein he had a mediocre outing with 305 runs from 8 games.
The 30-year-old has represented South Africa in 155 ODI matches, and has 21 centuries runs to his name. In his 10-year-long career, he has amassed 6770 with an impressive average of 45.74, whilst also maintaining a strike rate of 96.64.
As the Protea bid adieu to the format, here's how fans reacted to ODI his retirement:
