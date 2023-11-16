ICC World Cup 2023: Unflustered Australia Win Battle of Nerves over South Africa

Not many would have predicted it on 12 October – when Australia were languishing in the last positions of the 2023 ICC World Cup standings after two consecutive losses – but Pat Cummins’ team will be featuring in the grand finale, following their hard-fought three-wicket triumph over South Africa in the second semi-final, in Kolkata’s Eden Gardens.

Opting to bat first under a gloomy Kolkata sky which seemed to be in its grumpiest mood, South Africa could only score 212 runs. Yet, their bowlers did well to ensure the Aussies worked for every single run – which they ultimately did, and eventually accumulated 215 of those, at the loss of seven wickets, and in 47.2 overs.