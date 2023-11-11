ICC World Cup 2023: Semi-Final Fixtures Confirmed, India to Face NZ in Mumbai

After England’s convincing 93-run victory over Pakistan at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday, it is confirmed that New Zealand have qualified for the ICC World Cup 2023 semi-finals.
Now, in the first semi-final of the tournament, the fourth-placed Kiwis will square off against the table-topper India on Wednesday, 15 November at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
The second semi-final of the showpiece event will see second ranked South Africa take on third positioned Australia on 16 November at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
On Friday, Afghanistan became the fifth team to be eliminated from the semi-final sprint of the 2023 ICC World Cup, following their five-wicket defeat to South Africa.
Earlier, the quartet of England, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Netherlands were eliminated, while the trio of India, South Africa and Australia had already confirmed their participation in the competition’s next stage.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)