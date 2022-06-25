TNPL 2022: Jagadeesan Makes Indecent On-Field Gesture, Pens Public Apology

However, the Tamil Nadu cricketer realised his mistakes and penned a public apology on Twitter.

"My deepest apologies to all of you for my inexcusable behaviour at yesterday’s match. Cricket has always been what I live for–and the sportsmanship that comes along with the sport is something I deeply respect. Which is why it is very hard for me to digest how I reacted.”

"Passion is always key in any sport - but controlling it and channelising it the right way is more important. And that is something I failed at doing when I let my temper get the better of me. No excuses for what has been done. I will do better and be better. With Regret, Jagadeesan."