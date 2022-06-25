ADVERTISEMENT

TNPL 2022: Jagadeesan Makes Indecent On-Field Gesture, Pens Public Apology

N Jagadeesan was 'Mankaded' by Baba Aparajith in the fourth over of CSG's chase. Jagadeesan flipped twice in anger.

Atri Sanfui
Published
Sports
2 min read
TNPL 2022: Jagadeesan Makes Indecent On-Field Gesture, Pens Public Apology
i

The sixth edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League started with a riveting contest between defending champions Chepauk Super Gillies and the Nellai Royal Kings. The match went to a Super Over, with NRK emerging triumphant.

But the nail-biting curtain-raiser grabbed headlines for a separate reason.

Chasing 184 set by NRK, CSG's Narayan Jagadeesan was on song, scoring 25 runs in 15 balls. The Tamil Nadu batsman was 'Mankaded' by Baba Aparajith at the non-striker's end in the fourth over.

Jagadeesan walked towards the dugout, fuming over his opponent, resulting in emotions getting the better of him. The 26-year-old flipped his middle finger twice towards his first-class teammate Aparajith.

However, the Tamil Nadu cricketer realised his mistakes and penned a public apology on Twitter.

"My deepest apologies to all of you for my inexcusable behaviour at yesterday’s match. Cricket has always been what I live for–and the sportsmanship that comes along with the sport is something I deeply respect. Which is why it is very hard for me to digest how I reacted.”

"Passion is always key in any sport - but controlling it and channelising it the right way is more important. And that is something I failed at doing when I let my temper get the better of me. No excuses for what has been done. I will do better and be better. With Regret, Jagadeesan."

'Mankading', which was once considered against the spirit of cricket, was made a fair way of dismissal, as per Law 38 by the Marylebone Cricket Club.

