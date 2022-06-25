Not Having a Coach During 1983 World Cup Worked to Our Advantage: Kris Srikkanth

Srikkanth said that contrary to belief, there were very few in the team of 1983 who really exercised the way players of the current generation train, adding that physical fitness is basically a 'mindset' thing.



"We did not do exercise. Me, as well as Sandeep Patil never exercised in our lives. Some people will go for four rounds and all. Syed Kirmani will do some exercise. I have never seen (Sunil) Gavaskar exercise in my life."



"He will not even do bat tapping before a match. How many runs he has scored? So, all this is a mindset. Some people will exercise individually. Mohinder Amarnath will take care of fitness a little. Even today, I am the laziest fellow. I am 62 years old. Even today me and my wife have a fight. 'Go do exercise, start walking', she says. I always say that I am a naturally fit person," added Srikkanth.