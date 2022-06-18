Coach & Athlete Relationship — A Tale of Uneven Power and An Unhealthy Imbalance

As several sociological scholars have pointed out, signs of abuse tend to dissolve into the shadows, disclosure remains one of the most effective tools for detection. Hence, SAI needs to continue expanding on these initiatives to design and implement reporting systems that protect the parties affected by such incidents.

This will allow for detection of incidences and an adequate window for a thorough investigation without dragging either the athlete or the coach into the mud, even before facts are ascertained.

Returning to the question of uneven power, the interdependent nature of relationships around sport and the hierarchical structures established in these groups lend themselves to a subservient attitude of fear and false obedience.

Further, the power of coaches and administrators in matters such as selection and distribution of benefits tilts the scales in favour of the perpetrators of abuse, often in return for promises of security and success.

A 2016 academic study by Margo Mountjoy observed that physical and psychological abuse can get normalized among groups of individuals associated with sport.

Several other scholars have also noted that survivors tend to experience feelings of guilt and shame, often blaming themselves for abusive experiences.

Another challenge is the defensive tendency to trivialize the suffering of survivors, or even blaming them for their pain. Even worse, we have observed on several occasions how the credibility of survivors could be questioned to damage prospects of healing and justice. The barriers are tall, and behaviours may not even reach any significant humane height.

In a country like India, where a wave of skepticism surrounds an average career in sport, athletes leave home with a tremendous burden of performance on their minds and bodies.

Alone in the company of adults, with the power to dictate their future, they tend to live under a cloak of vulnerability, as they battle to surpass expectations and aspirations.

Those that prey and the ones that suffer can be served right with a dignified and responsible approach from the media, police and judicial systems. Hiding evil behind silken curtains or studied silence only tends to embolden the criminal and expose the vulnerable ever more to this evil behaviour.

So many athletes, particularly women, have endured enough. We need collective and comprehensive action to protect them in an environment of respect and safety. That includes a sensitive society, well organized federations, professionalism across the spectrum of stakeholders, awareness, reporting procedures, careful monitoring, swift investigation and stern action.