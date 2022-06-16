More Complaints Surface Against Cycling Coach RK Sharma & Assistant: Report

Days after national cycling coach RK Sharma was dismissed over serious allegations of sexual harassment levelled against him by an athlete, another cyclist has come forward with a complaint of inappropriate behaviour against him and his assistant.

The athlete said that the coach and his assistant slapped, ridiculed, and harassed her for years, according to a report in The Indian Express.

Deborah Herold, the current national cycling champion and a tsunami survivor, said she was removed from the national team because Sharma's assistant Gautamani Devi "thought" she was in a relationship with another female cyclist.