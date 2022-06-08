Who Is RK Sharma – the Coach Accused of Sexual Harassment by Top Indian Cyclist?

Just days before the Indian cycling team left to Slovenia for a preparatory camp, a top cyclist allegedly received a call from coach Rajendra Kumar Sharma, informing her that "she will be sharing a room with him" during the tour. The issue was reportedly resolved on 16 May, after a support staff brought it to the notice of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) once the team had landed in Slovenia. However, it did not stop there.

Sharma allegedly forced himself into the room of the cyclist, offering her "post-training" massage, and stating that he "wants her to be his wife," the cyclist said, in her complaint emailed to SAI.

He also allegedly "forcefully" pulled her towards him, asking her to "sleep with him," the complainant added in her email, reported The Indian Express.