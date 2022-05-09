Sri Lankan Cricketers React To Mahinda Rajapaksa Resigning From PM's Post

Amid the economic crisis in Sri Lanka, Mahinda Rajapaksa on Monday, 9 May, resigned from the post of prime minister and took to Twitter to announce his decision. "Effective immediately I have tendered my resignation as Prime Minister to the President," the erstwhile PM wrote.

The resignation came after supporters of Rajapaksa's government, armed with sticks, clashed with protesters outside his residence, severely injuring at least 23 people. As per AFP, at least a dozen were hospitalised.

Additionally, the houses of a Sri Lankan lawmaker and a former minister were set ablaze.