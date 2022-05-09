Mahinda Rajapaksa Resigns As Sri Lanka's Prime Minister: Reports
Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned as Sri Lanka's prime minister amid the worst economic crisis in the country since 1948.
Mahinda Rajapaksa has resigned from the post of Sri Lanka's prime minister, as per local media reports. He had been serving as the country's PM since 2019, and previously served as its president from 2005 to 2015.
This comes amid a nationwide curfew declared by Sri Lankan authorities across the country on Monday, 9 May, after a clash between pro- and anti-government protestors outside the office of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, in which at least 23 people were injured.
Local media reported a police spokesman as saying that the curfew was imposed with immediate effect until further notice.
Government loyalists armed with sticks attacked the unarmed protestors who had been camping outside the president's office since 9 April. Amid the chaos that ensued, a military contingent was sent in to aid local law enforcement officials.
The police fired tear gas and used water cannons at the pro-government groups, who crossed police lines and destroyed tents of anti-government protestors, as per AFP.
Emergency Declared
The Sri Lankan president had declared a state of emergency in the country from 7 May onwards, giving security forces sweeping powers amid anti-government protests. This marked the second time in five weeks that an emergency was declared in the country.
The island nation has been going through an economic meltdown of a scale unseen since the country's financial crisis of 1948. Prices of essential commodities like rice, milk, and oil have skyrocketed, resulting in massive nationwide protests and political instability.
(With inputs from AFP.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.