Mahinda Rajapaksa Resigns As Sri Lanka's Prime Minister: Reports

Mahinda Rajapaksa has resigned from the post of Sri Lanka's prime minister, as per local media reports. He had been serving as the country's PM since 2019, and previously served as its president from 2005 to 2015.

This comes amid a nationwide curfew declared by Sri Lankan authorities across the country on Monday, 9 May, after a clash between pro- and anti-government protestors outside the office of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, in which at least 23 people were injured.

Local media reported a police spokesman as saying that the curfew was imposed with immediate effect until further notice.

Government loyalists armed with sticks attacked the unarmed protestors who had been camping outside the president's office since 9 April. Amid the chaos that ensued, a military contingent was sent in to aid local law enforcement officials.