Cricket’s Olympic Moment Needs a Lot Fleshed Out Before Return at LA 2028

There has been much celebration over the past couple of days in the cricketing fraternity. The news that the sport will be part of the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028, a decision made at the International Olympic Committee (IOC)’s session in Mumbai, has given much joy to a beleaguered sport that is fighting to remain a global project.

Cricket required an injection of this kind because globally it was on the brink of becoming a one nation sport, much like most games in the United States of America (USA). Just how long the sport could have sustained being just an Indian game is anybody’s guess.

The emergence of several franchises based T20 leagues and the T10 leagues in certain other parts of the world had threatened the health of the nation vs nation contest in cricket. But now with the inclusion of cricket as an Olympic sport there is hope about bringing the focus back on the national team’s preparations.