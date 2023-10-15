Prime Minister Narendra Modi Inaugurates 141st IOC Session in Mumbai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and addressed the 141st International Olympic Committee (IOC) session at the Jio World Centre on Saturday in Mumbai.
Thomas Bach, the President of the International Olympic Committee as well as the delegates from the IOC were also present at the event.
Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister shed light on the significance of the session taking place in India after 40 years. He stressed how important sports have been to Indian culture and way of life.
Further, the Prime Minister announced that India would bid to host the 2036 Olympics.
"India is very excited to organise an Olympics. India will leave no stone unturned in our efforts to organise the 2036 Olympics. It's a dream of 140 crore Indians. With the support of IOC, we would want to fulfil this dream. Sports is not just for winning medals but it is also the best way to win hearts. It not only gives rise to champions but also promotes peace,” he said.
“We are willing to host the 2029 Youth Olympics, I am sure India will get constant support from IOC,” he added.
The IOC's 86th session was last held in New Delhi in 1983.
Earlier, IOC President Thomas Bach while addressing the gathering said, “India is an inspiring place. The entire Olympic community in India can be proud of the Asian Games performance.”
In his speech, the IOC president emphasized the value of include e-sports in the Olympic schedule and the necessity of believing in and empowering young people.
The 141st session of the IOC will be held in Mumbai from 15th to 17th October.
