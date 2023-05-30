IPL 2023 Winners: Shubman Gill Wins Orange Cap; Mohammad Shami Wins Purple Cap

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 final match was played on Monday, 29 May. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) face each other during the finals and both teams put up a tough fight. It is important to note the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won the title this season. This is the fifth time that CSK has become the winner of the IPL. Cricket fans across the country are excited to know the Orange Cap Holder and Purple Cap Holder 2023.

We have all the latest details for you about the IPL 2023 Orange Cap Holder and Purple Cap Holder. It is important to note that this season included a lot of close games, runs, fours, sixes, and wickets. Cricket loyalists across the globe were thrilled to watch the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.