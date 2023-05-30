IPL 2023 Winners: Shubman Gill Wins Orange Cap; Mohammad Shami Wins Purple Cap

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 final match was played on Monday, 29 May. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) face each other during the finals and both teams put up a tough fight. It is important to note the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won the title this season. This is the fifth time that CSK has become the winner of the IPL. Cricket fans across the country are excited to know the Orange Cap Holder and Purple Cap Holder 2023.
We have all the latest details for you about the IPL 2023 Orange Cap Holder and Purple Cap Holder. It is important to note that this season included a lot of close games, runs, fours, sixes, and wickets. Cricket loyalists across the globe were thrilled to watch the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.
In the previous two months, cricket fans kept a close eye on the Orange Cap Holders list and Purple Cap Holders list. For those who do not know, the Orange Cap is awarded to the player with the most number of runs and the Purple Cap is awarded to the player with the most number of wickets.
IPL 2023: Orange Cap and Purple Cap Winners
As per the latest details available after the IPL 2023 final match on Monday, Shubman Gill from Gujarat Titans (GT) was awarded the Orange Cap for IPL 2023. He scored 890 runs this season, which is the highest.
The IPL 2023 Purple Cap was awarded to Mohammad Shami from Gujarat Titans (GT). Cricket fans should take note of these details if they want to know the winners.
It is important to note that this is the first time both, Shubman Gill and Mohammad Shami won the awards. While Gill was one of the most consistent batters with 890 runs, Shami was able to get 28 wickets this season.
IPL 2023 Orange Cap List: Top Players
Let's take a look at the top players in the IPL 2023 Orange Cap List after the final match, here:
Shubman Gill - 890 runs
Faf du Plessis - 730 runs
Devon Conway - 672 runs
Virat Kohli - 639 runs
Yashasvi Jaiswal - 625 runs
Suryakumar Yadav - 605 runs
IPL 2023 Purple Cap List: Top Players
Here are the top players in the IPL 2023 Purple Cap List after the GT vs CSK IPL 2023 final match:
Mohammad Shami - 28 wickets
Rashid Khan - 27 wickets
Mohit Sharma - 26 wickets
Piyush Chawla - 22 wickets
Yuzvendra Chahal - 21 wickets
Tushar Deshpande - 21 wickets
