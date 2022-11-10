T20 World Cup: Indian Fans Express Dejection on Twitter After Losing to England

The Indian cricket fans were left stunned as their team succumbed to a 10-wicket defeat against England in the second semi-final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup on Thursday, 10 November. After being asked to bat first With this defeat, India extended their eight-year-long streak of not winning a semi-final match of an ICC tournament.

After being asked to bat first at the Adelaide Oval, India had a poor start, with KL Rahul losing his wicket in the second over. Skipper Rohit Sharma could not last long either, but a half-century from Virat Kohli helped the men in blue bounce back.