T20 World Cup: Indian Fans Express Dejection on Twitter After Losing to England
T20 World Cup 2022: India suffered a 10-wicket defeat against England in a semi-final clash.
The Indian cricket fans were left stunned as their team succumbed to a 10-wicket defeat against England in the second semi-final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup on Thursday, 10 November. After being asked to bat first With this defeat, India extended their eight-year-long streak of not winning a semi-final match of an ICC tournament.
After being asked to bat first at the Adelaide Oval, India had a poor start, with KL Rahul losing his wicket in the second over. Skipper Rohit Sharma could not last long either, but a half-century from Virat Kohli helped the men in blue bounce back.
Following Kohli’s departure, Hardik Pandya took the attack to the English bowlers, scoring 63 runs in 33 deliveries with the help of four fours and five sixes. Courtesy of his fiery knock, India managed to put up a competitive total of 168 runs.
However, the target of 169 runs never looked competitive, as the English openers went all guns blazing right from the very first over.
Skipper Jos Buttler scored a 49-ball 80, whilst Alex Hales struck 86 runs in 47 deliveries. Both of them remained unbeaten, as the Three Lions chased the total down in 16 overs without the loss of any wicket.
Following the defeat, the Indian fans expressed their disappointment on Twitter.
"Team England you were a far better team congratulations. For team India, lot to learn and come back harder next time," Irfan Pathan tweeted after the match.
"India Clueless with the ball. Hales and Buttler too good for this Indian attack," said Virender Sehwag.
Here's how the Indian loyalists reacted after the defeat:
