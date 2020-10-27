Rishabh Pant’s Exclusion: (Un)Expected? Stats Have a Story to Tell

The left-handed wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant has been left out of the limited-overs squad for India’s tour of Australia starting next month. Pant has only been named in the Test-match squad, along with Wriddhiman Saha as the second wicket-keeper batsman.

For many, it came as a surprise since Pant was picked as the lone wicket-keeper in the previous few limited-overs squads. Even though there were ominous signs that Team India was moving away from Pant for a time being towards KL Rahul when Rahul batted at No 5 in the ODIs against New Zealand and Pant wasn’t even part of the Playing XI.

The people on the other spectrum have a view that if they had shown so much faith and trust for so long, why not give another chance.