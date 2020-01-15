Concussed Rishabh Pant Not to Travel With Indian Team to Rajkot

Diagnosed with a concussion, wicket keeper Rishabh Pant will not travel with the Indian team to Rajkot for the second ODI against Australia.

Pant didn't take the field for the second half of the first ODI in Mumbai on Tuesday, 14 January after getting hit on the helmet while batting. He remains under observation.

"Rishabh Pant will not be travelling to Rajkot today with other members. He will join the team later," a BCCI source told PTI.

"Normally 24 hours is the time to keep someone who has suffered concussion under observation," he added.