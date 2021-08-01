PV Sindhu's Feat Rare, Will Inspire Next Generation: Abhinav Bindra

"I would like to appreciate the unflinching support and encouragement that would have been provided by your family, friends, and coaching staff, as you undertook this journey to become the best. It can get very isolating as an athlete competing at the elite level, and I cannot stress enough the importance of people who are always standing in your corner, quietly infecting you with their warmth and belief even when you are busy harping over dispiriting defeats.



"Your medal perfectly encapsulates the power of sport and how it continues to inspire us all through its incorruptible spirit of togetherness. Yours is a rousing story that keeps us going amidst all the destruction created by the ongoing pandemic. The toughest of times blesses us with the most formidable of characters, and you certainly are one. I thank you for the joy you've brought to the nation, and hope you continue to spread the values of Olympism and carry out your responsibilities as an Olympic medallist with the same energy and attitude with which you dazzled us all in Tokyo," wrote Bindra.