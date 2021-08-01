Greatest Moment for Indian Hockey: Wishes Flood Social Media After Men's QF Win
Indian men's hockey team defeated Great Britain 3-1 in the quarter-final at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
The Indian men’s hockey team defeated Great Britain in a fantastic display that saw they them win by a 3-1 score and book their first ever semi-final since the 1972 Munich Games. It is also a chance to get back to the medals for the men’s team who last won a Gold in 1980.
For India, led by Manpreet Singh and PR Sreejesh, the next stop will be on 3 August when they take on Belgium.
The Belgian side have been in fine form and are unbeaten so far in the Olympic competition in Tokyo. Belgium overcame Spain 3-1 but came from behind to clinch their win. In the second semi-final it will be Germany vs Australia.
Dilpreet Singh opened the scoring for the team and Gurjant Singh then doubled the lead as India went into the half time break with a 2-0 lead. The third quarter saw England mount a strong attack but Sreejesh and his defenders held fort, refusing to concede a goal. Sam Ward though managed to get one pas the senior keeper as India faced some nervy moments in the fourth quarter.
Hardik Singh though scored on his own rebound to take the match out of their opponent's hands and help India continue their podium dreams.
Here's how elated fans, journalists and former players celebrated on social media.
