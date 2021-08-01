PV Sindhu Creates History! Becomes First Indian Woman to Win 2 Olympic Medals
PV Sindhu has bagged the bronze in Tokyo and created history by becoming the first Indian woman to win two Olympic medals.
The Indian star beat China's He Bing Jiao 21-13, 21-15 in the bronze medal match of the women's singles event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Even in the history of women's badminton, Sindhu is only the fourth female player to win medals at two consecutive Olympic Games.
"It makes me feel really happy because I've worked hard for so many years. I had a lot of emotions going through me - should I be happy that I won bronze or sad that I lost the opportunity to play in the final? But overall, I had to close off my emotions for this one match and give it my best, my all and think about the emotions. I'm really happy and I think I've done really well. It's a proud moment getting a medal for my country," said Sindhu after winning the medal.
He Bing Jiao is ranked ninth in the world right now while Sindhu is seventh even though the Chinese led the pair's head-to-head 9-6, coming into the match.
However, Sindhu was the one who started the match on the stronger foot, racing to a 4-1 lead in the first game, but He fought back and once she had the momentum, raced to a 6-5 lead. It was neck-and-neck from there before Sindhu edged ahead at 9-7 with her opponent's return going into the net.
At the break, Sindhu had a 11-8 lead and she forged ahead from there, serving for the game at 20-12. He Bing Jiao earned one point at game point but Sindhu closed it at 21-13 in 23 minutes.
The second game looked like there started to be a bit of a change in momentum but just when He Bing Jiao would begin to edge ahead, Sindhu would close the gap. She once again led 11-8 at the break and her Chinese opponent fought back to make it 11-11 after a long rally and a long return by Sindhu.
The Indian shuttler then won three games on the trot to make it 15-13 following which she reached match point with 5 game points.
Sindhu needed just one as she closed the match 21-13, 21-15.
