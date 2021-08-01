PV Sindhu Creates History! Becomes First Indian Woman to Win 2 Olympic Medals

PV Sindhu has bagged the bronze in Tokyo and created history by becoming the first Indian woman to win two Olympic medals.

The Indian star beat China's He Bing Jiao 21-13, 21-15 in the bronze medal match of the women's singles event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Even in the history of women's badminton, Sindhu is only the fourth female player to win medals at two consecutive Olympic Games.

"It makes me feel really happy because I've worked hard for so many years. I had a lot of emotions going through me - should I be happy that I won bronze or sad that I lost the opportunity to play in the final? But overall, I had to close off my emotions for this one match and give it my best, my all and think about the emotions. I'm really happy and I think I've done really well. It's a proud moment getting a medal for my country," said Sindhu after winning the medal.