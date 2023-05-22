IPL 2023: Naveen-ul-Haq Posts Cryptic Video After Kohli’s Bangalore Crash Out

The nascent rift between Naveen-ul-Haq and Virat Kohli, which started when the pair met on 1 May at the BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, seemed to have had another subplot added to it on Sunday, 21 May, after Royal Challengers Bangalore’s elimination from the IPL 2023 playoffs race.

What Is the Story?

Bangalore, and subsequently, Kohli’s hopes of winning the title met an unceremonious conclusion, as Gujarat Titans handed them a six-wicket defeat at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Barring eviction from the playoffs race, it also meant that Kohli’s 15-year wait of winning the IPL would continue into a sixteenth instalment.