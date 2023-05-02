IPL 2023: Naveen-ul-Haq – The Fiery Afghan Who Stood up to Virat Kohli

“Whenever India were playing, I would watch the match. That is where my passion and love for cricket started."

This is how the 23-year-old from Kabul, Naveen-ul-Haq Murid fell in love with the game. As a child, Naveen had to migrate to Pakistan with his family from his war-torn place of birth.

However, as soon as he returned to his native land, he deep dived into his passion by getting into the Afghan under-16 side at only 11 years of age. Six years later, he first made his Afghanistan debut in an ODI against Bangladesh at Mirpur in September 2016.