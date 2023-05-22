IPL 2023: Twitter Sympathises With Virat Kohli After Bangalore Bow Out

Despite creating a new record by becoming the first batter to score seven centuries in the Indian Premier League, Virat Kohli's dream of lifting the trophy did not come to fruition yet again, as his team, Royal Challengers Bangalore were knocked out of the playoffs race.
Bangalore faced the league leaders, Gujarat Titans, in a must-win game at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday, 21 May. Albeit most of the Bangalore batters failed to turn up, Kohli did what he has often done in his career, by coming up trumps when the stakes were high.
101 of Bangalore's 197 runs were scored by the 34-year-old, who not only record two consecutive centuries, but also topped the all-time centurions' chart in this competition.
However, whilst the records will be an addition to the long list of Kohli's personal accolades, it was not significant from the match's perspective, as banking on Shubman Gill's unbeaten 104, Gujarat chased the total down in 19.1 overs.
Following yet another unceremonious end to his 15-year-long dream of winning the IPL, cricket enthusiasts across the nation sympathised with the former Indian skipper. Here's how Twitter reacted to Bangalore's defeat:
