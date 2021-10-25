ADVERTISEMENT

Ex Cricketers' Reactions to Crackers Post India-Pak Match Has Fans Displeased

Virender Sehwag congratulated the Pakistan team after the match for their win.

The Quint
Updated
Sports Buzz
1 min read
File Image: Virender Sehwag.
i

A comprehensive display by the Pakistan team helped them register a 10-wicket win against India in the 2021 men’s T20 World Cup in Dubai on Sunday.

The loss is not only India’s first at a World Cup to Pakistan, but is also their first-ever 10-wicket defeat in T20 internationals.

And while the cricketers from both sides exchanged pleasantries and shared a few light moments after the game, fans of the Indian cricket team were left displeased.

Co-incidentally, after the match there were incidents of fire crackers being burst in the national capital and that had a couple of former India cricketers displeased.

“Firecrackers are banned during Diwali but yesterday in parts of India there were firecrackers to celebrate Pakistan ‘s victory. Achha they must have been celebrating victory of cricket. Toh , what’s the harm in fireworks on Diwali. Hypocrisy kyun ,Saara gyaan tab hi yaad aata hai,” Sehwag tweeted.

After the match however, Sehwag also congratulated Pakistan for their fantastic start to the World Cup.

His former teammate Gautam Gambhir, also a Member of Parliament, was quite unhappy too.

“Those bursting crackers on Pak winning can’t be Indian! We stand by our boys! #Shameful,” Gambhir tweeted.

The tweets from the two former India cricketers on the morning after the match though left many fans quite displeased.

