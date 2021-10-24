Dhoni Spends Time With Pak Players After T20 WC Match, Wins Hearts on Twitter

Mohammad Rizwan (79 not out off 55 balls) and Babar Azam (68 not out off 52 balls) displayed wonderful batsmanship to help Pakistan crush India by ten wickets in a Group 2 match of Super 12 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

The win, set up by Shaheen Shah Afridi's opening burst, also meant that Pakistan broke their hoodoo against India in mens T20 World Cups. They had not won even one World Cup match against India in the last 12 encounters.

While the Pakistani players celebrated this historic victory, they all also took time to interact with their Indian counterparts after the match.