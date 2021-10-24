2021 T20 World Cup: Pakistan Outplayed Us, Concedes Virat Kohli

India began their 2021 T20 World Cup with defeat, and a very heavy one at that against arch-rivals Pakistan, who won by 10 wickets in Dubai, leaving captain Virat Kohli to concede that his side had been outplayed.

Speaking after the defeat, a dejected Kohli explained that India was not able to execute their plans which is what led to their downfall.

The loss is not only India’s first at a World Cup to Pakistan, but is also their first-ever 10-wicket defeat in T20 internationals.