2021 T20 World Cup: Pakistan Outplayed Us, Concedes Virat Kohli
Pakistan won the match against India by 10 wickets in Dubai.
India began their 2021 T20 World Cup with defeat, and a very heavy one at that against arch-rivals Pakistan, who won by 10 wickets in Dubai, leaving captain Virat Kohli to concede that his side had been outplayed.
Speaking after the defeat, a dejected Kohli explained that India was not able to execute their plans which is what led to their downfall.
The loss is not only India’s first at a World Cup to Pakistan, but is also their first-ever 10-wicket defeat in T20 internationals.
“We didn't execute properly. Credit where it's due and Pakistan outplayed us today. They started brilliantly with the ball, and 3 wickets for 20 runs was not a good start. We needed wickets early but with the bat they gave us absolutely no chances,” Kohli said.
Kohli also noted that the early collapse engineered by Shaheen Afridi did not help matters. The left arm pacer took three wickets and was named Player of the Match for his spell.
“We needed those 15-20 extra runs and for that we needed a good start but Pakistan's bowling didn't allow us to get those extra runs.”
The Indian captain, who scored a half century, was outshone by his rival who played a more effortless knock during the second innings.
“It played slow in the first half and hitting through the line was not that easy as it was in the second half, after 10 overs.”
Kohli also touched upon the much debated and talked about playing combinations but also explained that it isn’t time to panic yet.
“We could make the argument of getting in another slower bowler, but it's important to stay composed and understand our strengths, because with the dew the slower bowlers couldn't be effective either. This is just the first game of the tournament, not the last.”
