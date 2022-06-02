ADVERTISEMENT

Deepak Chahar Gets Married, Pens Emotional Note: See Pictures

Deepak Chahar did not feature in IPL 2022 due to an injury.

i

Indian cricketer Deepak Chahar, who is part of the Chennai Super Kings franchise in the IPL, got married on to Jaya Bhardwaj in a grand ceremony in Agra. The India pacer shared an image on his social media as well on Wednesday.

“When I met you the first time I felt that you are the one and I was right. We have enjoyed every moment of our life together and I promise you to keep you always happy like this. One of the best moments of my life. Everyone pls give your blessings to us,” Chahar wrote on Instagram.

Deepak, who did not feature for CSK in IPL 2022, had proposed to Jaya in the stands during the IPL last season in UAE.

Deepak Chahar’s cousin Rahul Chahar shared pictures and videos on his social media from the Haldi, Mehendi, and other pre-wedding ceremonies.

Earlier in the year, during the IPL Mega-Auction, Deepak was CSK’s most expensive pick when he was signed on for INR 14 crore. He had been ruled out of the IPL this year due to a back injury.

He has spent quite a bit of time at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, rehabilitating from a quadriceps tear he sustained during India’s home T20I series against the West Indies.

