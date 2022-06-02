Deepak Chahar Gets Married, Pens Emotional Note: See Pictures

Indian cricketer Deepak Chahar, who is part of the Chennai Super Kings franchise in the IPL, got married on to Jaya Bhardwaj in a grand ceremony in Agra. The India pacer shared an image on his social media as well on Wednesday.

“When I met you the first time I felt that you are the one and I was right. We have enjoyed every moment of our life together and I promise you to keep you always happy like this. One of the best moments of my life. Everyone pls give your blessings to us,” Chahar wrote on Instagram.