'Taken': Deepak Chahar Proposes to Girlfriend After IPL Match vs Punjab

Chahar has been among the best performers for the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021 so far, leading the bowling attack with great effectiveness, continuously troubled batters in the powerplay as they have looked to attack Chennai.

A reserve for the T20 squad in the Indian team for the upcoming men’s T20 World Cup in UAE and Oman, Chahar has bagged 13 wickets in as many games this season with a best of 4/13 and an average of 30.23. His economy rate is 8.36.

Ahead of their last game against Punjab, Chahar told Nikhil Chopra during the official broadcast that he made changes to his style after last season.

"I took experience from last year when we played in the UAE. I knew what line and length I had to bowl. There is some help for the bowlers on this Dubai pitch compared to last year. Dubai and Abu Dhabi have been slower surfaces. So if you bowl in the right areas, you will get the return. I worked on my bowling during the offseason," Chahar said.