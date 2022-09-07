Asia Cup 2022: Twitter Celebrates Arshdeep’s Final Over as India Lose Against SL

Although India suffered a six-wicket defeat against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2022 on Tuesday, 6 September, Twitter heaped praises on Arshdeep Singh for bowling a fine last over despite defending only seven runs.

Young pacer from Punjab, Arshdeep Singh found himself at the receiving end of a barrage of criticism and trolls on social media only a couple of days ago, when he dropped an easy catch against Pakistan and India ended up losing the match.