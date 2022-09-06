India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Asia Cup 2022: India Lose Toss, to Bat First

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has lost the flip of the coin and the Indian team has been asked to bat first by Sri Lanka. It will be a challenge for India, as barring Hong Kong, no other team has lost whilst bowling first in Asia Cup 2022.

India have made one change in the playing XI that lost against Pakistan. Young leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi has made way for the vastly experienced campaigner, Ravichandran Ashwin. "The grass is lesser tonight. It looks drier, and we have one change on the basis of the Sri Lankan team: Ashwin comes in for Bishnoi," Sharma said after the toss.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have selected the same 11 players who were involved in the victory against Afghanistan. "The coaching staff and the players have created the environment for the new players to come in and deliver. No changes in our team," skipper Dasun Shanaka said.

India Playing XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh.

Sri Lanka Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka.